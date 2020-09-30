Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended her mandatory mask order for five more weeks, until at least Nov. 8.
The governor said at a news conference that she picked the date specifically because it is after the presidential election on Nov. 3.
“It’s important to have a safe environment for our poll workers, poll watchers and those of us who would like to vote in person,”
Ivey said she sympathizes with those who had hoped the mask order would be allowed to expire on Friday as originally scheduled.
“I know that there are many people throughout this state who had hoped that we would follow the lead of some other states to have removed the mask order,” she said. “We’ve heard from a lot of you. And I hear you. But I look to being able to life the mask order as much as you do, if not more. And hopefully, that can be sooner than later.”
State health leaders has urged Ivey to keep the order in effect. The governor credited it with “real progress” against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“My friends, this isn’t just coincidence. The fact is our mask order, which we imposed on July 16, is working. And the number speak for themselves.”
She added: “I hate to see us pull back to quickly and negate the progress that we’ve made.”
The governor lifted one key restriction – a ban on visits to long-term care facilities. Each resident now will be allowed one caregiver or one visitor at a time.
“I truly recognize it’s been a long, hard year,” she said.
