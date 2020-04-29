MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Wave Transit System will resume regular service and hours on Friday, May 1.
The city bus service has operated on a reduced schedule since April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wave is asking passengers to follow social distancing measures and to only ride for essential trip.
Passengers will be asked to wear fabric face masks, but they will not be required.
Fare collection will be temporarily suspended, and passengers will board and exit the bus through the rear door. ADA passengers, elderly, and passengers with strollers may still use the front door.
More information is available at thewavetransit.com.
Florida governor: First phase of reopening businesses will begin Monday, with restaurants and stores at 25% capacity.
Florida’s restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25% capacity, if…
Alabama's gulf coast beaches are ready for Thursday's reopening. Starting at 5 p.m. April 30…
If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighti…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said on Wednesday we are ready to reopen despite numbers…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – One side effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic – and the counter-me…
We have now passed the 1000 mark of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.
We've heard how drastically COVID-19's impacts have affected air travel around the country, …
So what have you been doing these past few weeks while you've been staying at home?
Tampa Bay Times: Florida officials asked state's medical examiners to withhold coronavirus death figures
The Florida Department of Health intervened to keep a tally of coronavirus deaths kept by Fl…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.