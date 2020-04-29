New management company for Mobile bus system

Wave Transit System (FOX10 News)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Wave Transit System will resume regular service and hours on Friday, May 1. 

The city bus service has operated on a reduced schedule since April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wave is asking passengers to follow social distancing measures and to only ride for essential trip.

Passengers will be asked to wear fabric face masks, but they will not be required.

Fare collection will be temporarily suspended, and passengers will board and exit the bus through the rear door. ADA passengers, elderly, and passengers with strollers may still use the front door.

More information is available at thewavetransit.com.

Wave transit workers disinfecting bus

Wave transit workers disinfecting bus

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.