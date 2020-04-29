MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Wave Transit System will resume regular service and hours on Friday, May 1.

The city bus service has operated on a reduced schedule since April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wave is asking passengers to follow social distancing measures and to only ride for essential trip.

Passengers will be asked to wear fabric face masks, but they will not be required.

Fare collection will be temporarily suspended, and passengers will board and exit the bus through the rear door. ADA passengers, elderly, and passengers with strollers may still use the front door.

More information is available at thewavetransit.com.