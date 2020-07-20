MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The WAVE Transit System, which operates buses in Mobile, today suspended service due to the COVID-19 spread.

The Wave Transit said it is suspending operations for today, Monday, July 20, for an electrostatic cleaning and sanitizing of all buses. Normal schedules are scheduled to resume Tuesday, July 21, beginning at 4 a.m.

In an announcement posted to The Wave Transit System's Facebook page Monday, the one-day suspension was said to be in response to the "rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases and an abundance of caution."

"The Wave plays an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to individuals that rely on public transit and protecting the health and safety of the Wave's workforce and our customers is priority," the announcement reads.