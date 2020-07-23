MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Wave Transit System will suspend all Fixed Route Bus Services, to include the Moda!, effective the end of service on Thursday, July 23, officials announced today.

The suspension will remain in place until Monday, July 27, 2020 and may be extended if the coronavirus pandemic conditions warrant.

For individuals who have purchased monthly passes for the month of July, 2020, the Wave’s staff will work with customers individually to reimburse them for their monthly pass purchase.

Officials say the Wave will continue to operate the Mobility Assistance Program (MAP) service. Also, new applicants will continue to have their applications reviewed for eligibility as normal.

The service schedule for MAP will be Monday-Saturday, 6:00a.m.-9:00p.m.

Riders are asked to consider limiting their trips for only purposes deemed essential. The cost for MAP service will remain the same. For additional information call 251-344-6600 or visit the website at www.thewavetransit.com.