WCSO uses forfeiture funds to provide free safety masks to the public

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Money previously seized during criminal activity is now being used to provide safety equipment to the citizens of Walton County during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the Walton County Sheriff’s office has purchased approximately 3,000 face masks from Professional Products in DeFuniak Springs to be distributed to members of the public in an attempt to keep the community safe.

The money used by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to purchase the face masks stems from seizures of the proceeds of criminal activity including cash, cars, tech and more.

In addition, Adkinson Law Firm has purchased approximately 1,000 face mask to be distributed in Walton County.

Any Walton County resident in need of safety masks or any business who would like to purchase face masks to be distributed throughout the community are asked to call (850) 951-4978.

Deputies will be distributing the masks to homes throughout Walton County upon residents’ request. In an attempt to keep residents and first responders safe from potential exposure, masks will be placed in mailboxes or on the front porch of each home unless otherwise directed upon order.

“There are people in need in our community and as a public safety agency it’s our duty to provide peace of mind,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “I can’t think of a better way to turn a negative into a positive by taking money intended for bad and turning it into something good.”