MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- COVID-19 is once again cancelling jury trials in Mobile County.

The decision was announced Tuesday and Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich is not happy.

“It’s a sad day for victims in Mobile County, in my opinion,” she said.

Presiding Judge Michael Youngpeter made the move citing an expected surge in COVID cases.

“What I think is necessary is we need to prioritize the justice system as an essential business during these trying times under COVID and until we do that, we’re moving backwards instead of moving forward,” Rich said.

District Attorney Rich has been vocal about the need for jury trials as a backlog develops. She says there are over a thousand cases waiting and since March there are now 5,400 new felony cases.

“We have criminals that have not stopped committing crimes due to COVID and they need to be punished and they need to be in jail, and they need to stay in jail,” she said.

While District Attorney Rich believes the procedures put in place to protect jurors are working Judge Youngpeter says a rise in cases and a recommendation from health officials prompted his decision.

“It’s likely to be an unprecedented surge in cases and given that and given at this point it’s only two jury weeks let’s stop and pause and get through this surge period,” he said.

The District Attorney’s Office is hopeful that jury trials will resume as scheduled on January 11th so they can continue working through the cases.

“Knowing there’s a jury out in the hall ready to come in and determine a criminal defendants fate causes multiple defendants to plead guilty on their trial day,” Rich said.

While January 11th is the tentative restart date, it could be extended.