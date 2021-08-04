MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The COVID-19 surge is not just talking a toll on patients. Hospital workers are getting worn out – and leaving.

Health care experts say the coronavirus pandemic grinded workers on the front lines. Hospital administrators say they have seen an increase in retirements in the last year and a half. Others simply left the profession. And many nurses have become traveling nurses, where they can make more money going from hospital to hospital.

“It’s been a little tight,” said Jeff St. Clair, president and CEO of Springhill Medical Center. “The nurses we have are working extra hours as compared to their normal routine. I’m really proud of ’em. They haven’t blinked. They’re really stepped up and filled in the gaps.”

St. Clair told FOX10 News that his hospital is down about 40 nurses from the 390 that were on staff before the pandemic. On top of that, he said, another 25 to 30 are out with COVID or quarantining because they came in close contact with people who are infected.

It’s not just nurses. Health care officials say hospitals are short on respiratory therapists and medical assistants. Hospitals report having trouble finding even non-medical workers, such as food services employees.

“We started the pandemic short-staffed,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “The pandemic worsened our staffing situation.”

According to the latest report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 30 Alabama hospitals – about 25 percent – reported a “critical shortage” of workers as of the end of July. It has not been higher than that since May.

‘The problem is, you can’t staff that’

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported that people in the state were 1,736 in hospitals with COVID-19. That is up from 204 in the beginning of July. That is off the all-time high of 3,084. But Williamson said the difference is that the current spike has been much steeper than it was when it set the record Jan. 11.

“We built to that over a period of months,” he said. “It didn’t happen as rapidly as this has happened.”

Williamson cited projections from the University of Alabama at Birmingham indicated that at under a worst-case scenario could crest at 7,000. That “hard to contemplate” number, Williamson said, would be devastating.

Theoretically, he said, the state could create enough space for all those patients by converting rooms from other uses and doubling up on COVID patients in rooms. And he said the state’s hospitals have more than 1,200 available ventilators.

“The problem is, you can’t staff that,” he said.

“There are three components to our response – space, stuff and staff,” he added.

The stuff includes equipment like ventilators and gear like personal protective equipment, which the state also has an abundance of, Williamson said.

“We’re going to run out of staff long before we run out of stuff and space,” he said.

Infirmary Health System in Mobile is offering $12,500 referring and sign-on bonuses. Hannah Peterson, a spokeswoman for the company, encouraged people to apply at the company’s website.

“Infirmary Health is actively recruiting for a variety of clinical and non-clinical positions and offering incentive and retention bonuses for select positions,” she wrote.

Mike Burke, a spokesman for Ascension Providence Hospital, declined to provide statistics but acknowledged staffing is an issue.

“I can say that the COVID-19 surge has strained out staffing and bed capacity, but our staff is performing heroically and continuing to provide excellent care for all of our patients -- those with COVID and those who have other medical conditions,” he told FOX10 News.

Solutions limited

There are not many easy solutions to the staffing shortages, according to experts. It takes time to train health care workers and every medical employer wants them.

“First, relief from the pandemic would be the most immediate and easiest solution,” St. Clair said.

Williamson said the National Guard is an option, but he added that those medically trained soldiers almost always have day jobs. Calling in the Guard means pulling health care workers away from other facilities.

He said some hospitals have considered the possibility of pressing nursing and medical school students into service, and even volunteers. St. Clair said his hospital would be interested in such program.

“We’re constantly recruiting,” he said. “Mobile’s very fortunate in that it has a number of nursing schools, more so than most other communities. So we spend a lot of time in the nursing schools.”

For those who have stayed, health officials say the past 18 months have been draining.

“It’s tough,” Dr. Michael Chang said during a news conference Tuesday. “I mean, you know, there’s been sort of a self-selection process up to this point to say if you’re still working in health care that you’re committed to it.”

Chang, the chief medical officer at the University of South Alabama Health System, said the system has started programs to help staff with burnout and stress.

St. Clair said Springhill Medical Center offers free counseling to its frontline employees.

“Most people don’t think of it this way,” he said. “Burnout concerns me post-COVID. Because nobody’s gonna quick and get burned out in the middle of this thing. It takes its toll. They’re gonna rise to the occasion. And when we don’t need them so bad, they might decide to take some mental health days.”

St. Clair said the mortality rate for COVID-19 patients is higher than for anything else most nurses have faced.

“They’ve had to see too many people die,” he said.