MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Public Health says three cases of the UK COVID variant were confirmed in Alabama on Wednesday.

It has not been found in Mobile yet, but doctors say it may already be here.

Alabama joins 28 other states that are dealing with a mutated, more contagious version of COVID-19.

“We’ve been looking for it, we’ve been expecting it,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

A UAB lab finding three samples to be the UK variant. Two were from Montgomery County and one from Jefferson County. Two of the people who tested positive for the new strain are children.

“While it does not, at the moment, appear to be more lethal or cause worse disease it does appear to be more contagious,” Dr. Landers said.

With increased transmission expected with this more contagious strain, we could soon see higher hospitalizations and more confirmed cases as it spreads in the state.

“Being more infectious and being in a situation where more people could become ill, the more people you have become ill and the more people hospitalized could potentially lead to death,” Dr. Landers said.

Doctors said the best prevention is what has been recommended all along, social distancing, hand washing and the consistent use of a mask.

“This is not a time for us to stop anything that we’re doing,” Dr. Landers said. “This is a time for us to double down on everything that we’re doing.”

On the vaccine front, both the Pfizer and Moderna shots are believed to still be effective against this new strain.