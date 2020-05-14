MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With coronavirus and healthcare being top of mind for many -- there is soon going to be a change people in West Mobile might appreciate.

USA Health announced on Thursday they will be opening another emergency room.

“It gives us additional access for our patients in our community that’s out there in West Mobile,” said Sam Dean the University Hospital Administrator. “They’ll have a place they can go to at any time if they need us. They can go for emergency services or they can even go for imaging.”

The state-of-the-art free-standing emergency room will be on Hillcrest Road near Old Shell.

The 15 exam rooms and two trauma bays will serve up to 15,000 patients a year.

USA Health’s free-standing ER will join two others in South Alabama operated by Infirmary Health. The latest opening in February in Saraland.

“We’re growing, we need to add new access points and capacity to be able to handle the amount of patients that are coming in and our physicians are taking care of and this is one great way to do it,” Dean said.

Of the four hospitals in Mobile only one of them is that far west.

For Mobile mother of two Erin Walker, this announcement is great news.

“I don’t think anybody could ever say anything bad about having more accessible healthcare,” she said. “So, I think it’s wonderful that they are opening something else here other than just Providence.”

USA Health is not just expanding in West Mobile they are also in the midst of building a new emergency room at University Hospital.

“These services here in both locations will be served by the same emergency medicine physicians, the same trauma care providers, the same nurses,” Dean said.

Construction is set to begin in the next few months and take about a year.