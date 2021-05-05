The CDC says more than 31% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Their website also shows the vaccination rate is steadily slowing down. One potential reason is the fear of side effects. Fox10 asked local medical professionals, "Are the risks worth the shot?"

COVID-19 "Herd Immunity". Medical professionals say we won't reach it, unless more people get the vaccine.

"The vast majority of data are saying that the benefits still far outweighs the risk with with these vaccines." Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department confirms side effects from the shot are real and that some can be serious. He also says if you're still unsure about getting the shot, don't make your decision based on one or two cases, but rather data from the big picture."So if you look at the rate of anaphylaxis, among the vaccines, it's .0001 individuals have an anaphylaxis reaction. And these are typically people that have an allergy to one of the components in the vaccine, and is typically polyethylene glycol, which is in a lot of a lot of different things."

That's about 2 to 5 people out of one million.

"Really did have a sigh of relief, if you will. Once the vaccine was available and installed." Dr. Herbert Stone is a retired ER doctor who still works with nursing homes. He says he had some side effects, but does not regret getting the shot. Get a little soreness in your arm. And with that second injection did have some myalgia, muscle weakness or muscle, muscle pain. But that was actually taken care of by drinking some tonic water and tonic water has quinine in it. And that was the secret to that.

Recent information shows that while vaccination rates are slowing, the rates of COVID-19 infections among youth are rising.

"I think the important thing is right now, they 16 and older to receive the vaccination is very helpful, because we do have what's called asymptomatic carriers. And sometimes these young folks can have COVID-19. And they can be spreading it not knowing it." Mobile Infirmary Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Admire says that's one more reason anyone eligible for the shot should get it. "If we can vaccinate our youth, the young folks, middle age and our elder geriatric population, it makes all of us safe, and the quicker we get safe. And because the vaccine is effective, and it's safe, and it's high quality. The more we can get back to a normal life."