DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – Tom Erskine returned from a camping trip to news that Gov. Kay Ivey had ordered “non-essential” businesses to close until April 17 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The owner of Alta Lawn Care said he went to Google to find out if his business was non-essential, and the search engine said that it was.

But there is no universal definition of “non-essential” when it comes to COVID-19. That is a decision made on a state-by-state basis. In Alabama, that means lawn care businesses are in the clear.

“As long as social distancing is followed and it’s not on the list, they’re OK,” said Gina Maiola, the governor’s spokeswoman.

To Erskine, who has customers in Baldwin County and Theodore, that is a relief.

“Now that I know that, I’m good to go,” he said.

Erskine, who has been in business for about five years, told FOX10 News that for now, at least, his business is steady.

“All my clients – they want their lawns done,” he said.

Maiola said the governor selected businesses based on recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health. In addition to those – like close-contact service providers – that are automatically closed, the rules apply to companies that cannot avoid having gatherings of more than 10 people or people closer than 6 feet apart.

“The goal with this interval is to mitigate the spread,” she said.

Workers suddenly idled by the order, will be eligible for expanded unemployment benefits under a law passed by Congress last week.

Here is the complete list of affected businesses:

Entertainment venues:

(1) Nightclubs.

(2) Bowling alleys.

(3) Arcades.

(4) Concert venues.

(5) Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers.

(6) Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums).

(7) Racetracks.

(8) Indoor children’s play areas.

(9) Adult entertainment venues.

(10) Casinos.

(11) Bingo halls.

(12) Venues operated by social clubs.

Athletic facilities and activities:

(1) Fitness centers and commercial gyms.

(2) Spas and public or commercial swimming pools.

(3) Yoga, barre, and spin facilities.

(4) Spectator sports.

(5) Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet.

(6) Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment.

(7) Activities on commercial or public playground equipment.

Close-contact service providers:

(1) Barber shops.

(2) Hair salons.

(3) Waxing salons.

(4) Threading salons.

(5) Nail salons and spas.

(6) Body-art facilities and tattoo services.

(7) Tanning salons.

(8) Massage-therapy establishments and massage services.

Retail stores as follows:

(1) Furniture and home-furnishings stores.

(2) Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores.

(3) Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores.

(4) Department stores.

(5) Sporting goods stores.

(6) Book, craft, and music stores.