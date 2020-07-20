As we prepare to start the new school year, you may have many questions as a parent.

FOX10 News is your back to school authority, and we've been working to get answers to questions about the re-opening of school.

It's a story that is literally changing by the day and sometimes by the minute.

We learned late last week, the opening of Mobile County Public Schools has been delayed until September 1st with all children learning from home for now.

Baldwin County and other school systems still plan to open as scheduled.

FOX10 News has been digging deeper on the plans issue by issue.

We begin with masks.

Governor Kay Ivey announced last week a statewide mandatory mask order.

That announcement ended the question of whether masks will be required at school.

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said, "Masks will be required for employees. Masks will be required for students."

The exceptions include children six years old or younger, and those with medical conditions that prevent the wearing of facial coverings.

Tyler said, "We will have alternatives to masks, such as face shields for our students with special needs or with medical exemption."

Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner hopes students can learn important lessons about safety.

Milner said, "We're also going to teach students about the hygienic aspects of a mask. We can't, we can't trade masks, so we're going to have to make sure that our students are aware you know how to treat their mask."

Now, the question is: how do you enforce wearing face coverings?

Tyler said, "We will not impose discipline. Understand parents, I'm telling you we will not impose discipline, but. as a school system, we do expect for these orders to be carried out and for your child to comply with wearing masks."

And Tyler says the masks have to conform with the school system's uniform policy.

He said, "There will be no inappropriate language, symbols, signs, sayings of any kind."

Right now, Governor Ivey's order lasts until July 31, and Tyler says they will follow it.

He said, "If something from the Governor's Office allows us to reassess what we're doing without directive from her, then we'll always do that."

But masks will likely continue to be a much discussed, even controversial topic.

Dr. Milner said, "We've seen a bit of a sea change in the acceptance of masks throughout Mobile County, it appears, and throughout our state and nation."