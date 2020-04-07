A big question on many people's minds during the coronavirus crisis is, when will the peak of the pandemic hit Mobile?
We've been watching the number of cases rise in the Mobile area and around Alabama.
Screening and tests continue, and they continue to find new positive results.
Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department says there have been research groups like "The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation" that put the peak use of hospital beds in Alabama at April 18th.
But Dr. Murphree says the group's model also says, by August, the estimated number of deaths in Alabama will be greater than 900.
She said, "If that is true and we peak in mid to late April, then we will just be, you know, to the top of our curve and we will still have the down slope of the curve, which will take many weeks and months for us to try to get back to, hopefully,to normal more normal times."
Dr. Murphree says, so far, there are no unusual geographic clustering of positive cases.
And as far as providing numbers on how many people have recovered from the virus, she says they are trying to collect those numbers, and the information is sparse now, but as soon as the department has accurate data they'll provide it.
