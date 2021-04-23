Leaders and health officials across the country looking are into lifting more COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing face masks outside.

As more Americans get vaccinated, the White House is facing new questions about whether President Biden will continue asking the public to wear face coverings at the end of his first 100 days in office.

But his press secretary couldn't give a definite answer just yet.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said: "He is working and in discussions with our health and medical experts about what we need to do to get the pandemic under control. ... So I don't have any update on that at this point in time."

The CDC is currently examining whether wearing masks outdoors is still necessary with the number of Americans getting vaccinated on the rise.

But right now the CDC is still urging caution and recommends everyone wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash hands.