As much of the nation prepares to return to work today after the long holiday weekend, the White House will begin another push to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates.

More shots in arms -- that's the focus at the White House today, with President Joe Biden making another plea for Americans to get vaccinated.

The administration's overall vaccination goal fell short.

About 67 percent of U.S. adults have been at least partially vaccinated -- just shy of the 70-percent the white house projected.

But vaccination rates alone do not tell the whole story.

Johns Hopkins' Dr. Marty Makary says: "You know, using the percent of Americans fully vaccinated is not the right barometer because the risk of COVID is not evenly distributed in the population it's heavily skewed towards those with comorbidity, and older folks."

Some countries are now lifting travel bans, but U.S. restrictions remain in place.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that nearly all of those who have died recently from COVID have been unvaccinated.