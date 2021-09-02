MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Two White House officials on Thursday got a first-hand look at a city that lags the country in vaccinations, while state officials rolled out an incentive tied to college football.

In town as part of a “community confidence” campaign across the country, the White House advisers met with business leaders, attended a back-to-school vaccination roundtable and visited Cutt Zone Barbershop on Springhill Avenue.

Dr. Cameron Webb, White House senior policy adviser for COVID-19 equity, pronounced himself impressed with the city’s mass vaccination site at the Mobile Civic Center. But he said state and local leaders should do more than merely recommend counter-measures like masks.

“The administration’s take on it is we certainly encourage states, localities, employers to use all the tools available to them to keep people safe,” he said.

Webb said public officials need to be guided by science, and he added that the science is not in dispute.

“The data certainly is unequivocal,” he said. “Masks are an important part of a, you know, layered mitigation strategy, especially when we have case rates as high as we have.”

Since allowing a mask mandate to lapse in April, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has been steadfast in declaring that she would not resurrect it. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris reiterated that on Thursday. But he said local officials were free to mandate.

“Local municipalities can choose to do that,” he said during a zoom meeting with reporters. “Certainly, school boards are empowered to do that in school systems if they want to do that. Private businesses are allowed to do that.”

Harris agreed with Webb’s take on the science and said his agency’s guidance has been consistent. He lamented that it has become a divisive political issue.

“It’s really unfortunate that we’re having to have those kind of conversations,” he said. “The scientific evidence on masks is very clear. People who consistently mask are less likely to get infected. They’re less likely to infect others.”

Alabama has tied Mississippi for the nation’s lowest fully vaccinated rate. But Harris noted that it has been one of the fastest-improving states in the country. In recent weeks, Alabama has passed seven states in percentage of the population with at least one shot – Idaho, Wyoming, Mississippi, West Virginia, North Dakota, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Health officials hope a new incentive boosts that further. Gene Hallman, president of the event planning company Bruno Event Team, rolled out a program tied to all 13 Alabama colleges that play football. Shots will be offered during the featured game for each school. Anyone getting the shot that day or 14 days prior will get a $75 gift card to the campus bookstore.

“This is the best college football in the country right here in Alabama, so why not use this platform to convince people that they need to take that first dose?” he said.

Vaccinations will be offered on game day, and in some cases the day before and after the game, Hallman said. Anyone who gets a first dose in the 14 days leading up to the featured game of a particular school will be able to upload the vaccination form and receive the $75 gift card.

The University of South Alabama’s Sept. 18 home game against Alcorn State University will be its featured game.

Hallman said organizers will return to a future home game so people can receive second doses or at least give people detailed instructions about when they can get the second shot from another provider. Harris said it is possible booster shots will be given, if the federal government approves them before the end of the season.

Beyond the people who get vaccinated at stadiums, Hallman said he believes there is a “non-quantifiable … residual” benefit that will come from the publicity surrounding the promotion. He said the campaign will include digital ads, social media posts and statewide public service announcements on TV.

In addition, he said, some players on each team will get paid to promote the vaccine. He said the amounts vary from player to player but added that the totals are “nominal.” Those players include Auburn University quarterback Bo Nix, linebacker Owen Pappoe and kicker Andrews Carlson.

Participating University of Alabama players include John Metchie, Will Reichard, Slade Boden and Will Anderson.

“I think the most important element in many ways to this program is the use of student athletes to help us promote the vaccine,” Hallman said.

Harris previously has said direct Health Department funds could not be used for vaccine incentives, and he acknowledged Thursday that he has expressed doubt about the effectiveness of incentives in other states. But he added this one might be different – at least in Alabama.

“I think this is something that probably might not work in every state in the Union,” he said. “But in the South, particularly in Alabama where college football is such an important part of everyone’s life, college football weekends are, you know, just the biggest weekends of the year, I think we have a really good opportunity here to make this a very successful program.”