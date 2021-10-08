For more protection against COVID-19, USA Health is offering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at its drive-through location at the Mobile Civic Center to those who qualify. First and second doses of the vaccine also are available for anyone age 12 and older at the Civic Center and USA Health Strada Patient Care Center on weekdays.

“We are encouraging everyone who qualifies to get this added layer of protection in the fight against COVID,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at USA Health and professor and vice chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the USA College of Medicine. “While the number of new hospitalizations related to this virus is declining in our community at the moment, we can’t let our guard down.”

To self-schedule an appointment for a first, second or third shot, visit USAHealthvaccines.com

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be given at least six months after the initial vaccine for select groups, including:

· Those age 65 and older; and

· People ages 18 to 64 at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 presents high risk including healthcare workers, teachers, child care staff, those who work in grocery stores and people in homeless shelters and prisons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also recommended the FDA-authorized booster shots for people age 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The agency notes booster shots may be administered based on individual benefits and risks to people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and people age 18 to 64 at increased risk because of their occupational or institutional setting.

To date, USA Health staff members have administered more than 95,000 doses of the vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.