A new "Safer at Home" order takes effect this Thursday night at 5 pm for Alabama.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced, that while everything won't reopen just yet, many things will: under restrictions.

Retail stores can re-open with 50 percent occupancy and social distancing.

Beaches will open, but no gatherings of ten people or more, and they must maintain six feet of separation.

And medical procedures will be allowed.

The governor says there is still a threat and we must be vigilant, but better days are ahead.

Ivey said, "While we have not seen a decrease in the amount of newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients, we have seen stabilization, a leveling off, if you will, in the amount of cases. Like everyone else, I look forward to easing back into our routines with caution."

But some things aren't changing.

Restaurants, bars, and breweries will still be closed.

Entertainment venues, like theaters and bowling alleys, also remain closed.

Also still closed: athletic facilities like fitness centers and gyms.

And close contact service providers remain shut down, like barber shops, hair and nail salons, and tattoo services.

Why the relaxation?

Ivey said, as of this week, they no longer believe hospitals will see an overwhelming amount of ICU patients who need ventilators.

And while they haven't seen a decrease in the number of newly diagnosed COVID patients, they say they have seen a stabilization in the amount of cases.

As for why other businesses, like restaurants, remain closed, Ivey said, "We look at a cluster of factors to measure things. We've already started making inroads to the restaurant association. They're going to be getting with us this week or the first of next to provide some recommendations, so we'll be addressing beauty shops and restaurants very soon."

State Health Officer Scott Harris provided more information, saying Alabama hasn't met the 14 day sustained decline in COVID cases recommended by the white house for full opening.

The new order expires two weeks from Friday, May 15th, so we'll see what happens then.