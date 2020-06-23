coronavirus

The up and down swing of COVID cases in Mobile County continues Tuesday with numbers that reflect more of the average number of cases health officials have been seeing.

We've seen days where numbers are as high as the mid-sixties and other days when they have been in the mid 30's.

Tuesday, Mobile County health officials say 37 cases were reported from Monday, up from 19 on Sunday, but down from 61 on Saturday.

Dr. Rendi Murphree talked about that in the health department news conference Tuesday afternoon.

She said, "If the numbers continue to rise, but they rise slowly like they have been, then I'll be okay. But we do this fluctuation throughout the week that's affected by things like reporting and how quickly specimens got to the lab, so I will be concerned about a one day spike, but I look more at the trends week over week."

