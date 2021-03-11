MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The massive COVID-19 relief package signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden will mean more money for millions of Americans, but many people will have to file amended returns.

That’s because of a provision included in the new law that exempts the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits that people received in 2020. That means people’s tax burden will decline, and their refunds will increase. But many people already have filed their tax returns this year, which means they will need to file amended returns if they want to get the full tax benefit.

“It’ll be a totally different re-calculation,” said Beth Smiley, owner of EZ Tax Refund$. “They’ll get more money back, because they will not be paying income tax on that first $10,000, which for certain people, let’s say you’re at a 20 percent tax rate, that’s $2,000. Let’s say you’re at a 10 percent tax rate, that’s a thousand.”

Smiley estimates as many as 40 percent of taxpayers already have filed. And they disproportionately are likely to have unemployment benefits. She said amending so many claims is going to be an administrative headache for the Internal Revenue Service, tax preparers and taxpayers.

“The cluster that is the stimulus payment, that right there is going to cause – I just can’t even imagine,” she said.

Smiley said the agency will have to re-code its computer systems to accommodate the change. Companies that sell online tax services, like TurboTax, will have to do the same. The upshot, she added, is that the IRS will have more work in the middle of a tax season at the same time it processes a new round of direct payments to most Americans.

“They’re about to receive an influx of changed tax returns. … I have never seen anything like it,” she said. “I have never seen in the middle of a tax season them retroactively change tax law for people who’ve already filed.”

Smiley said she does not know how the IRS can avoid extending deadlines.

“We’ve done a thousand tax returns, and we’re about to have to go change 300 of theme while also continuing to do our (new) tax returns,” she said. “How do you think that’s gonna mess up people’s timelines?”