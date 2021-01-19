MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama’s overwhelmed COVID-19 vaccine hotline has drawn score and frustration from people wondering why public health authorities didn’t build an online registration system months ago.

The Jefferson County Health Department, in fact, converted an online system used for COVID-19 tests to set up times and dates for people eligible for the vaccine.

But the man heading up Mobile County’s COVID-19 response said at a briefing on Tuesday that the Mobile County Health Department has found it can distribute more doses at events like the one it held at the Alabama Cruise Terminal over the weekend and at Stone Street Baptist Church on Monday.

At those and other open events, Chavers said, the department has given 2,300 doses of the vaccine over the past seven days.

“The problem with an appointment system is it’s very inefficient compared to first-come, first-serve with respect to the number of vaccines we can deliver,” said Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department. “The reason why that occurs, is that people will make appointments in multiple locations, take the first one available and they won't cancel the other three appointments.”

Chavers said that means agencies distributing the vaccine end up under-booked and risk wasting vaccine.

Whatever the reason, there is no doubt that distribution has been slow in Alabama. In the month since vaccinations began in the state, a little more than 158,000 doses have been given out. That’s a barely 3 percent of the total population. And most of them have only gotten the first of two shots.

That means the state has a long way to before getting anywhere near “herd immunity” levels experts say is necessary to blunt the virus. Alabama as of Friday continued to rank last in the country distribution on a per capita basis.

Rendi Murphree, the director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, said supply is a big factor.

“So, we are thankful that vaccine has received emergency use authorization for the FDA,” she said. “Unfortunately, we have just, you know, trickling amounts of vaccine coming to us in Mobile County.”

Chavers said it has been a constant struggle to keep the vaccine shipments flowing.

“Just to give you an idea, when we order 10,000 vaccines for a week, which we have done, we may receive 900,” he said. “So, the day-to-day allocation, on-hand availability is dependent on many things. I will communicate that here in Mobile County, the Health Department, as well as all of the vaccine distributors, that we are getting it out as fast as we can.”

Hospitals face similar shortages. Officials at Springhill Medical Center said it has stopped taking appointments because it is out product, although a spokeswoman said people who got the first dose will be able to get the second.

Another factor appears to be a shortage in the number of people qualified to actually give out the shots. Public health departments are trying to hire people to do that.

At the University of South Alabama Health System, a spokeswoman says employees are continuing to get vaccinated each day and USA Health patients 75 and older with appointments can get the vaccine at the Mobile Civic Center.

USA Health has given out a total 5,200 doses. If that doesn’t sound like a lot, consider that works out to an average of about 149 a day over the past 35 days. That’s roughly 18½ per hour if vaccines are given in an eight-hour workday.

Chavers, meanwhile, said his department has names and numbers of every county resident who has received notice that an appointment booked through the state hotline has been canceled.

The county continues to explore the possibility of setting up an online-appointment system, Chavers said, adding that the department likely would build a system internally rather than hire a contractor. He said staffers will contact those people about getting the vaccine.

If the department follows through, Chavers said, it most likely would not set specific times.

“It would be more like a general admission concert, as opposed to having distinct appointments times,” he said.