There has been a lot of concern that people with preexisting illnesses are more susceptible to having serious complications from COVID-19.

One of those serious illnesses being looked at is diabetes.

Doctors and health researchers, of course, are still learning about the virus.

Among the questions: why do some people get serious complications?

Researchers say based on cases in China and Europe, it appears that people who have diabetes have a higher rates of getting those serious complications.

Dr. Wilburn Bolton, an Endocrinologist with USA Health, said, "For patients with uncontrolled diabetes, there is a background level of inflammation and immune dysfunction that might limit the bodies ability to respond to a new infection or delay the response to allow the infection to progress more quickly."

CORONVIRUS

So, the advice for people with diabetes: of course, prevention with social distancing, but controlling blood sugar as best as possible and making sure they have adequate supplies.

For instance, that could include enough insulin for one to two weeks.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.