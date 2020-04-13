There has been a lot of concern that people with preexisting illnesses are more susceptible to having serious complications from COVID-19.

One of those serious illnesses being looked at is diabetes.

Doctors and health researchers, of course, are still learning about the virus.

Among the questions: why do some people get serious complications?

Researchers say based on cases in China and Europe, it appears that people who have diabetes have a higher rates of getting those serious complications.

Dr. Wilburn Bolton, an Endocrinologist with USA Health, said, "For patients with uncontrolled diabetes, there is a background level of inflammation and immune dysfunction that might limit the bodies ability to respond to a new infection or delay the response to allow the infection to progress more quickly."

So, the advice for people with diabetes: of course, prevention with social distancing, but controlling blood sugar as best as possible and making sure they have adequate supplies.

For instance, that could include enough insulin for one to two weeks.