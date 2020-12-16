The first vaccinations against the new coronavirus have begun in Alabama as cases of COVID-19 soar.
Front-line health care workers will be the first to receive them. More than 300,000 people in Alabama have contracted the virus, and COVID-19 has killed more than 4,120 people statewide.
The state received nearly 41,000 doses of new Pfizer vaccine in the initial round of shipments that were sent to 15 hospitals that could store the material in special freezers.
FOX10News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Dr. Daren Scroggie, Rheumatology Specialist at Infirmary Health, during our 4pm newscast about the importance of everyone getting the vaccine when it’s their turn.
