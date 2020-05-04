Mobile County Health Department officials are talking about a big increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Mobile over the weekend.
There was a big jump in cases of COVID-19 reported comparing this past Friday to Monday.
Health department officials reported an increase of 120 cases confirmed from Friday to Monday.
69 were reported Friday night.
Monday, health department officials said more than half of the tests came from one lab.
Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department, said, "We're not sure if there maybe was maybe an electronic backlog in the processing, in the electronic processing of the lab reports and, perhaps, that backlog got unstuck and they dumped it into our system. It could be that because we have outbreaks at long term care facilities. We are recommending greater testing at these facilities."
However, health department officials did say the reported numbers went down Sunday and Monday morning into the mid 20's.
Health department officials said there were 1204 cases reported Monday, and they broke down the numbers this way:
---13.5% were health care workers
---6.6% were known employees of a long term care facility
---nearly 15% were residents of a long term care facility
---26.6% that they knew of had recovered
