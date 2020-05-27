ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Wind Creek Hospitality on Thursday announced the reopening date for all of its Alabama-based properties.

According to officials, a soft opening to small groups of invited guests will take place on Thursday, June 4, followed by a public opening for the “new” full operation on Monday, June 8.

They say new policies are in place to ensure that guests can enjoy themselves safely, including temperature checks for all guests and team members, and masks or face coverings will be required for everyone. Guests are asked to bring their own mask.

According to officials, smoking will only be allowed in designated spots separate from the gaming floor, restaurants, and other public areas.

They say to accommodate social distancing, all of the properties will be limiting the number of guests on the casino floor; this “new” capacity is roughly one-third of normal operations.

The press release went on to say: "All locations are employing increased distances between tables in dining venues and clearly marking appropriate distances near hotel check-in, player services, and other areas where lines historically formed. Upon reopening, the casino floor will be open to the public for four (4) sessions each day and deep cleaning will be conducted between sessions. These deep cleaning efforts are in addition to the cleaning of each machine before and after every Guest. Once Wind Creek properties open for general admission on June 8, special waiting areas will be available for Guests at each property if a property is at capacity. For those who want to plan ahead, Wind Creek is introducing a new reservation system that lets Guests make a reservation for a particular session up to fourteen (14) days in advance. According to Jay Dorris, CEO & President of Wind Creek, “Just like your favorite restaurant on a Friday night, a reservation isn’t required. But if you absolutely want to join us on a given day and time, reservations are available.” With limited capacity, demand is sure to be high; by encouraging Guests to reserve a visit, Wind Creek is hoping to eliminate any lines that make it difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance. The reservation system will be open to Guests by June 3 by visiting www.WindCreekCasino.com. Reservations can also be made by calling (866) WIND-360 [866.946.3360] or a casino host. Details about all safety"