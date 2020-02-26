With coronavirus expected to spread, Pensacola International Airport watches closely

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - It was 'business as usual' at the Pensacola International Airport Wednesday, as the airport keeps a close eye on the coronavirus, which the CDC predicts will soon begin spreading in the United States.
At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 200 people who traveled through the airport showed coronavirus-like symptoms; though all checked out to not have the virus.
“On my way here I bought a couple masks and I’m looking around and if everyone else had a mask on, I’d put a mask on, but you know, nobody had masks on," Arthur Williams said, who flew into Pensacola to spend Mardi Gras in Mobile.
Pensacola International Airport released this statement to FOX10 News about the coronavirus threat:
"Passenger and visitor safety is a top priority for us at Pensacola International Airport. We are in daily communication with Department of Health in regard to any developments, precautions, and steps."
FOX10 News spoke with several travelers boarding planes in Pensacola Wednesday. The majority weren't worried about the virus, but say the threat alone was too much to ignore.
"If you're cautious and aware and you don't panic you should be fine," one said.
Health experts say people should take precaution against the virus you would against other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu.
