MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – With President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that the federal government is gong to push incentives, it is clear giveaways are going to be a key strategy for overcoming COVID-19 vaccine reluctance.

The president’s announcement comes a day after FOX10 News reported that the Mobile County Health Department is putting together an incentive program of its own. That program will rely on donations from businesses for prizes like a free restaurant meal or a chance to a cruise.

The president’s program includes everything from free beer to child care to sports tickets.

With the country far from the goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate – and Alabama even further away – public officials have been wary of issuing mandates. Instead, governments and health agencies are trying to boost participation by offering a little something extra – whether that be a sweepstakes to win big money or free beer.

Alabama Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said it might not take much to get people onboard.

“We really find that there’s actually a fairly small number of people who absolutely will not take the vaccine,” she said.

Almost 1.4 million people in Alabama are fully vaccinated. But the state ranks near the bottom in the nation in per capita vaccinations. And people younger than 50 are dramatically less likely to have stepped forward.

That’s the idea behind the incentives. Landers said state health leaders are considering a range of options. She suggested local governments take the lead. She pointed to a recent mass vaccination clinic at the Talladega Superspeedway, where people who rolled up their sleeves got a chance to make two laps around the track in their cars or trucks.

“What you really have to look at is what works in a local community and what could be helpful to get them to a vaccine site, where they could receive further information and go ahead and get their vaccine,” she said. “Again, we need many more people to be vaccinated in Alabama than we currently have.”

It remains to be seen how successful incentives will prove to be.

“Actually, having talked to persons in other states, I have not really seen huge numbers, but obviously, there are some states that have participation as a result of persons being interested in the incentives,” Landers said.

Ashley Krantz said she did not need a special incentive to get vaccinated. She said her incentive was protecting her grandfather, who lives in the same house. Would a cash award or other prize work on her reluctant friends?

“It’s a shame, but yeah,” she said. “I could definitely see some people doing it for the money part or the money aspect, because apparently somebody’s life isn’t enough. But yes, it’s a shame but for my generation, yes, that would definitely do it.”

Kranz’s friend, Nerizza Angeles, was one of the first people to be vaccinated since she is a health care worker. She said she felt a responsibility since she works in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“They’re very immunocompromised,” she said. “They have like, literally, no immune system.”

Samantha Anselmo, who teaches at the University of South Alabama, said the school offered an incentive of its own. Faculty got $25 gift cards if they got vaccinated. She said she hopes broader incentives increase participation. But she added they won’t work for everyone.

“My parents are two of those people that just aren’t really interested in it,” she said. “And I don’t think that there is an incentive that would make them be interested in it.”

Landers said the virus is dangerous – even for the young who are least likely to die.

“The main incentive (to get vaccinated) is the personal benefit that you receive from getting a vaccine to reduce your risk of COVID disease,” she said.