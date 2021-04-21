MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- There is major concern for a Mobile wife and mother fighting COVID-19 in a Birmingham hospital.

According to her husband, Justin Wright, Dakota Vest-Wright is in stable condition. Tuesday night, doctors at UAB hospital had to prematurely deliver her baby boy almost 11 weeks early.

Dakota's husband gave FOX10 News an update from his house in Mobile where he's also fighting COVID-19.

Wright said, "She really started to develop a cough, and was complaining about her breathing. It got to a point where even just talking, was, you know, too much for her."

After testing positive on April 9th, the pregnant mother and Mobile Police dispatcher went to Mobile infirmary last week. She was sent to Birmingham when things got worse. She's hooked up to a machine that's doing the work of her heart and lungs for her. She's also being treated for a blood clot in her leg.

"Currently, she's stable. Her oxygen has been hitting around 98%, they have been able to lower the amount of oxygen that they're giving to her," said Wright.

Wright isn't able to see his son yet because he's still quarantining at home, but his 3.6lb son is doing okay.

"The doctor...was able to send me some pictures, a video of him and he's moving around and, you know, he looks good," Wright said.

No one is able to visit his wife as she continues to fight. Wright said it's a sad reality that this pandemic isn't over.

"Definitely, no one wants to experience what I'm experiencing now watching what's going on with my wife. I definitely encourage everyone on the fence about it to go out and get vaccinated," said Wright.

Vest-Wright is a Type 1 diabetic. According to the CDC, that can make a person more likely to get severely ill from the virus.

The family has a GoFundMe account set up. You can find it here.