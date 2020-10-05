Woman hospitalized 3 times after COVID-19, reflects on long-term recovery

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) -- A Cincinnati woman said beating COVID-19 isn't the worst part of her battle.

Instead, she said it's what comes after that leaves her struggling for air.

People across our area have found themselves at hospitals fighting off COVID-19.

Christine Wilson has been admitted to a hospital three times now, and what is next is unclear.

"Many weeks later, months later, I'm still fighting the battle and I'm aware after this third stay that it's going to be a long battle," she said.

Wilson said, like President Donald Trump, she is on a COVID-19 journey.

But there is no roadmap.

"I'm short of breath all of the time, I'm coughing, fatigue, kind of achiness, and there are bouts of bad headaches as well," she said.

Wilson, 47, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July, was hospitalized and was given COVID-19 convalescent plasma to help her recover.

Since then, she has been hospitalized with pneumonia and inflammation in August and September.

"I just got out of the hospital on Wednesday for my September visit to the hospital of six days and am on steroids for the fourth round, except this time we're just not going to take me off of it," she said.

Wilson said steroids have been the most helpful, but that's not all it takes each day.

"Steroids at home, oxygen at home, and I'm actually starting a program for lung rehab," she said.

Wilson said there's a long-term struggle after COVID-19.

Even COVID-negative, she can't do what she did before.

"I had five days of COVID before I entered the hospital that were just like, at home being sick. So, I don't think we have a clue what's in for the president yet. I really don't," Wilson said.

She said she had controlled asthma before she was infected with COVID-19.

Wilson said her new lung rehab program starts this week, but she also added that support is important for all COVID-19 patients because so much is unknown.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.