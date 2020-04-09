MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby is answering questions about the federal legislation and other issues surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the questions and answers from Thursday, April 9, 2010:

QUESTION: Lots of people want to know if the stimulus checks are going to be taxed.

BRENDAN: As far as federal taxes, the answer is “no.” Those direct payments are not going to be considered income. As far as state taxes, though, the answer is “maybe.” Frank Miles, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Revenue, told FOX10 News that the agency is reviewing the federal legislation. He said it appears that the stimulus payments -- $1,200 per person, $2,400 per couple and $500 for each minor child – could be considered taxable income.

That would mean some families could pay more in taxes.

But state Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) said he plans to introduce a bill to make sure those payments tax-free.

Keep in mind that the stimulus payments are the direct cash infusion from the government, not the expanded unemployment benefits, which definitely will be taxed.

QUESTION: What about those small business loans. Will the businesses be taxed on those?

BRENDAN: To the extent that they remain loans, the answer is “no.” But as long as small businesses spend most of the money on payroll, keep their employees from before the pandemic on staff and comply with other rules, those loans will be forgiven.

At that point, they become grants and could be taxed, as well.

But Elliott told FOX10 News he hopes to include tax relief for businesses that get the loans in his bill. He said he would introduce it when the Legislature returns to sessions later this month.

QUESTION: What if you’re on Social Security and you filed your income tax return but you don’t have direct deposit?

BRENDAN: You will still get your stimulus money, but you will have to wait longer for a physical check to arrive in the mail. That goes for people who earned too little to require filing a tax return but who are eligible for the stimulus money.

If you fall in that category, the IRS suggests you notify the government of your current banking information. The Treasury Department has said it plans soon to set up an online portal to do that. The tax software from TurboTax also set up a free online service to do that.

QUESTION: Some viewers say they got the $600 federal benefit this week – but not the state unemployment.

BRENDAN: Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News that the state is playing catch-up because it just received the federal funds. Some people who received the federal unemployment Wednesday for Thursday may have gotten the regular state unemployment earlier in the week.

Hutchison said the agency hopes to have those aligned next week so that people receive the funding from both sources at the same time.

QUESTION: What about people who are still working, but their hours have been cut?

BRENDAN: It depends on how much they make. The rule is that if you qualify for one dollar in state unemployment, you get the full $600 in federal unemployment. The maximum state benefit is $275 a week. So, if a worker was making $400 a week before the outbreak, and now because of pandemic his hours have been reduced and he is making $200, he would get $75 in regular state unemployment plus the $600 federal money.

On the other hand, if a worker had been earning $1,000 but gets a pay cut to $700, he would not qualify for either.

QUESTION: And those benefits will be retroactive, right?

BRENDAN: Correct. It breaks down like this: The $600 federal benefit began March 28. So even if a person files for unemployment Thursday, he will get paid for any time he was out of work dating back to March 28. His regular state unemployment goes back earlier than that if he was out of work because of the coronavirus before then.

