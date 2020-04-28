MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

QUESTION: We’ve heard a lot about hydroxychloroquine. What do we currently know about this?

BRENDAN: This got a lot of attention when President Donald Trump expressed hope that it could prove effective in treating COVID-19 patients. But the jury is still out on that.

Hydroxychloroquine and its cousin, chloroquine, are anti-malarial drugs. Hydroxychloroquine also is widely used to treat lupus and other autoimmune diseases.

A French study last month suggested it could have use in helping people infected the coronavirus. But that study was small and not based on a clinical trial. Another study, published last week, suggested that the drug showed no benefit for a group of coronavirus patients at veterans hospitals in the United States. But that also has not been peer-reviewed.

It continues to be used on some coronavirus patients, including in Mobile, although there are signs that interest among doctors is diminishing. Stat News reported Tuesday that orders for the drug by hospitals fell by 62 percent from April 17-24.

QUESTION: Then there’s another drug called Kaletra. How has that been used against COVID-19?

BRENDAN: Kaletra is a drug originally developed to treat HIV. It has been used since January in by doctors in Wuhan, China, where the virus first erupted late last year. It also has been used in the past to treat people who contracted Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, of SARS.

Chinese doctors have reported good results in treating coronavirus patients.

But a study published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that Kaletra – also known by the name Aluvia – was not effective as a potential treatment.

It’s not easy to determine whether drugs are effective. If doctors give a medication to a group of people and some of them get better, while others don’t, how do you if the people who did get better would have gotten better anyway?

Answering that question usually takes months or years of study in carefully controlled trials. The problem with coronavirus is that people don’t have that kind of time.

QUESTION: Some viewers have said they have been waiting for a form under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. What can they do?

BRENDAN: This has affected a lot of people. The PUA is part of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and extends benefits to the self-employed, gig economy workers, independent contractors, non-profit workers and a whole lot of others who are not normally eligible for unemployment.

But when these people filled out the unemployment forms, they got notices indicating they were not eligible. To rectify that, the Alabama Department of Labor mailed a PUA form asking people for additional information that could be used determine their eligibility under the more generous rules.

But some people have told FOX10 News that they never got the form.

Until now, there was no way to access it online. But starting Tuesday, people have been able to access that document directly from the state’s unemployment “Claims Tracker.” That can be found at uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov.

People will need their Social Security number and the personal identification number they use to recertify their unemployment claim each week.

QUESTION: Some out-of-work education employees have said the Labor Department has told them the system has to verify that COVID-19 is the reason why they are not working. Shouldn’t it be obvious?

BRENDAN: Remember, a lot of teachers are still working. They’re just working online. But a substitute teacher, for instance, would not be working.

Labor Department spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News that the agency will contact the filer’s employer to verify that COVID-19 is why the person isn’t worker. But she says the claimant can speed up the process by getting a letter from the employer confirming that the employee is not getting paid.

Still to be determined is how long people in that situation will get unemployment. Teachers generally cannot get unemployment during the summer if they are not 12-month employees. Hutchison said the state still is seeking guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor over how long those unemployment benefits will last.

QUESTION: What if someone has received unemployment and his former employer wants to bring him back – but at dramatically reduced hours and pay. Does that mean he loses his unemployment benefits?

BRENDAN: It all depends on his Weekly Benefits Amount, which can be seen by logging onto the state’s “Claims Tracker.”

If the person gets hired back or takes a new job and the pay is equal to or greater than that amount, then he has been made whole and he cannot can’t collecting unemployment.

But if the pay is under that level, he still may qualify.

Let’s look at an example:

Say the claimant’s WBA is $240 a week, and she goes back to work making $200 a week. She will still be eligible for $40 a week. And if she qualifies for even $1 in state unemployment, sbe will be eligible for the full $600 additional benefit under the CARES Act. So, that would be $640 a week in this case.

QUESTION: What if someone has been waiting for weeks on an unemployment claim without ever receiving money but then goes back to work? Will he still get that money?

BRENDAN: Yes, as long as he meets all of the other eligibility rules, of course.

Usually, there is one-week waiting period before a claimant can get any unemployment funds. But the federal CARES Act waived that for COVID-19 claims.

That means a claimant will be paid retroactively to the day he stopped working, as far back as March 29.

So, let’s take another example based on this question. Suppose someone lost her job on April 6 because of the virus, and applied for benefits on April 9, but then you went back to work Monday without having yet gotten any money.

Once the state processes the claim, that claimant will get her benefits from April 6 to Monday.

