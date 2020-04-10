MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to helping your sort through the confusion over federal aid and unemployment.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby has been digging for that information. Here are today’s questions and answers.

QUESTION: People keep asking: When are we going to get our federal stimulus money?

BRENDAN: The Internal Revenue Service gave an update on that on Friday. The agency reported that the money will begin flowing next week. People who have provided direct deposit information will get their money faster.

Almost everyone will get some money, although not people and families earning high salaries. The benefit begins to phase out for single filers with adjusted gross incomes greater than $75,000 and couples with adjusted gross incomes greater than $150,000.

QUESTION: What about people who haven’t worked much the past couple or haven’t filed taxes? Are they eligible, and will they get money?

BRENDAN: Yes, eligibility very broad. People on Social Security and disability; and people who earned too little to have to file tax returns are all eligible.

But it might be hard for the government to find then. An estimated 10 million Americans fall into this category.

On Friday, the IRS launched website allowing people to submit their banking information and home addresses. It also lets you tell the government about any children they might have so they can get the additional $500-per-child credit.

QUESTION: What if someone owes child support. Will he still get stimulus money?

BRENDAN: Congress waived most holds it normally places on income tax refunds, such as unpaid student loans. But notably, lawmakers did not extend that to child support. So if someone owes child support and they’ve been expecting that extra $1,200 – it just might be intercepted.

Daniel Sparkman, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Human Resources told FOX10 News that the agency is seeking guidance from the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement over how to proceed with child support cases.

QUESTION: Many people who have applied for unemployment have gotten letters saying they are not eligible for any money. What’s up with that?

BRENDAN: A lot of people are freaking out over that because they cannot reach anyone on the line at the Alabama Department of Labor. can’t reach anyone on the line. Self-employed workers like charter boat captains, hairdressers who rent booths and musicians who make money playing at bars are all covered in the expansion authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Labor, told FOX10 News that people in that category are receiving “letters of determination” listing their allowable benefits at zero because they would be ineligible under previous rules.

Hutchison told FOX10 News that the state is going to work its way through those claims. She wrote in an email that those people will be covered and that the payments will be retroactive. But she added that it is important for people to log on and re-certify their unemployment each week.

QUESTION: One woman asked about unemployment rules if you had more than one job and you lost only one of them?

BRENDAN: Hutchison says eligibility is based on income thresholds. So, if a person brings home too much money on one job to qualify, he will not be eligible based on losing the other job. On the other hand, if a person loses is main job but still makes say, $200 from a side job, then he would be eligible for a partial state unemployment benefit plus the additional $600 weekly federal payout.

QUESTION: A viewer expressed concern that her husband is risking exposure to the coronavirus by working at a landscaping company. She asked if he would be eligible for unemployment.

BRENDAN: No. Under the law, unemployment is available only to people who involuntarily have lost their jobs or income because of the novel coronavirus. That would cover people who are quarantined because of the virus or who has been laid off or worked for a company that shut down. But someone who stops working a job that still exists because he is concerned for is safety is not eligible.

You can email Brendan with your questions at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com.