MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Wednesday:

QUESTION: There was some big news for people today with the rollout of the “Get My Payment” website by the Internal Revenue Service. How is that supposed to work?

BRENDAN: It is something many people have been waiting for. The website is irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

The website allows a user to enter his name, Social Security number and address. From that, he will get information about the status of his stimulus payment and how he will get be paid – the bank account number, if the IRS has it, or by check in the mail.

Be warned, though. So many people were trying to use it Wednesday that the system crashed.

QUESTION: You can use that to update your information, right?

BRENDAN: You can, but there’s a big catch – only if the government hasn’t already sent your money. If the government hasn’t issued a check or made a direct deposit, the system will prompt you for more information, like a bank account, if it’s not on file.

But it will be too late if the check is already in the mail.

QUESTION: There probably already are lots of happy people this week, but there’s also some frustration.

BRENDAN: That’s right, tens of millions of people already have gotten paid from the stimulus program. If you have current banking information on file, this is a pretty smooth process. The money just shows up, and there is nothing you have to do.

But some people are experiencing issues. Folks with out-of-date bank accounts on file can use the “Get My Payment” website to update that information. But that won’t be possible if the government already has tried to make the deposit.

In those cases, the direct deposits will bounce back. And the IRS will instead issue physical checks. And that will mean a wait of possibly weeks before the money arrives.

A few days after the deposit, the IRS will follow up with a letter providing more information.

QUESTION: A lot of people have asked about how child support will affect the stimulus payments.

BRENDAN: Congress waived most of the holds it normally places on tax refunds. But lawmakers didn’t cut a break to people who owe child support. The stimulus money is subject to garnishment if you owe back child support that has been referred to the IRS by the state of Alabama.

Even if it is your spouse who owes the child support, your stimulus could also be affected. But there’s something called an “injured spouse” form that a spouse could file to try to recover that money on his or her next tax return. You can find that on the IRS website.

QUESTION: The “Get My Payment” website at the IRS is not for everyone, right?

BRENDAN: That’s right. The IRS has a different portal for people won don’t file tax returns. The “non-filers” portal is for people who do not fire tax returns and have income less than $12,200 a year.

The system will let someone create an account by providing his email and phone information. He must have a valid Social Security number. He also will be able to provide information for any dependent children in order to get the additional $500 for children.

Users also can provide banking information for direct deposit; otherwise, they will get checks.

QUESTION: What about people receiving Supplemental Security Income?

BRENDAN: The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that people receiving SSI will automatically get their stimulus payments by early May. They can use that same non-filers web portal to enter basic information so payments will come faster.

SSI recipients with children younger than 17 also can use the non-filers portal to get the $500 per-child-payment. They will have to provide the full names and Social Security numbers of spouses and children. They will need mailing addresses and banking information if they want direct deposit.

For SSI recipients who use Direct Express debit cards, the IRS will provide additional information soon about how to claim children younger than 17.

QUESTION: Probably the most common frustration of people who are out of work because of the novel coronavirus is that people cannot get through on the phone line to the unemployment office.

BRENDAN: This has been a persistent complaint. The issue is just the numbers. Alabama went from a trickle to a flood of unemployment claims almost overnight.

The state Department of Labor says it is moving to open another call center – hopefully, next week. And the state also is setting up a new “claims tracker” it promises will answer a lot of questions people have in order to free up the phone lines.

In the meantime, spokeswoman Tara Hutchison urged people to keep trying.

QUESTION: What if you accepted a new job, but you never started because of the coronavirus outbreak?

BRENDAN: Ordinarily, you wouldn’t be eligible for unemployment in that case because you hadn’t put in enough hours to qualify.

But the federal aid package passed by Congress last month waived that requirement.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email me at Brendan.Kirby@fox10news.com)