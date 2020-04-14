MOBIILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Tuesday:

QUESTION: How does the government decide which people get stimulus payments first under the CARES Act?

BRENDAN: The CARES Act, or Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, authorizes $1,200 payments to almost every adult (and $2,400 for most families) to help an economy that’s been shattered by COVID-19.

The Internal Revenue Service began sending those payments over the weekend and plans to deposit funds in the bank accounts of some 80 million Americans this week. The agency repeatedly has said people set up for direct deposit will get their money sooner.

Beyond that, the IRS is prioritizing payments based on adjusted gross income. People and families earning the least will get paid first.

QUESTION: What if people do not have direct deposit and they have moved?

BRENDAN: People who have not yet filed their 2019 tax returns can include that on the forms. They also can provide banking information for direct deposit if they are due refunds. If they are not due refunds or already have filed and recently have moved, they can update their addresses in several different ways.

For instance, a person can fill out a change-of-address form at the post office. Or, he could write the IRS directly and include his full name, his old and new address, Social Security number and signature.

QUESTION: Is there a faster way to do that?

BRENDAN: Any day now, the IRS’s Get My Payment site will be active. That will allow users to enter banking information for direct deposit if the government has not already sent a check. People also can use the site to track their stimulus payments.

QUESTION: When push comes to shove, who has responsibility for deciding when to restart the economy in Alabama?

BRENDAN: President Donald Trump declared he “calls the shot” on that issue, but legal experts contend Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has the authority.

QUESTION: Is there any update on unemployment?

BRENDAN: Ivey said today that 264,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits during the last four weeks. For perspective, the total number of unemployment claims for the previous 12 months was 130,000.

QUESTION: How is the state progressing in sorting through those claims?

BRENDAN: FOX10 News is still getting a lot of calls and emails from people who are having trouble. One woman told FOX10 News that she had tried calling 135 times but had yet to reach a live person at the Alabama Department of Labor. Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the agency, told FOX10 News that the department is making progress. She wrote in an email that the state has paid $47 million since April 8 to people who are entitled to the expanded $600-per-week unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.

Hutchison also told FOX10 News that the state started on Monday processing the claims of independent contractors, the self-employed and other workers who ordinarily would not have been eligible for unemployment benefits.

