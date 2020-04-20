MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Monday’s installment:

QUESTION: We know people with higher incomes don’t qualify for the stimulus payments. But can they still get the $500 child tax credit?

BRENDAN: The answer is, “It depends.”

The $1,200 stimulus starts to phase out once adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000, or $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly. But people still get some of the stimulus all the way up to $99,000 for singles and $198,000 for couples.

The $500 child credit also phases out, but it raises the phaseout range by $10,000.

That can be a little confusing, so let’s look at an example: A single person with no kids with an adjusted gross income of $105,000 makes too much to get anything from the stimulus. But if that singe person has a child younger than 17, she would get part of the child credit at that $105,000 income level. It would work out to be $200.

QUESTION: Is there a limit to how many child deductions you can take?

BRENDAN: Only by the number of children you actually have. You obviously can’t claim children that don’t exist. But the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act set no cap. A parent with 10 children younger than 17 would get a credit for each one.

So a couple making $120,000 a year would get $7,400 -- $2,400 for themselves plus $5,000 for all the kids.

And it stretches the income phaseouts the same way. A childless couple gets no stimulus after $198,000 in adjusted gross income. That same couple with 10 kids would get some money all the way up to an adjusted gross income of $298,000.

QUESTION: What if someone made too much last year to qualify but now has been laid off and will make a lot less this year? Is there a way for that person to get the stimulus?

BRENDAN: There is, but unfortunately, that person will not get anything anytime soon.

The Internal Revenue Service is basing the stimulus on the 2019 income, or 2018 income if someone has not filed his tax return yet.

A single person with an adjusted gross income of $99,000 or greather last year would not be eligible for any stimulus.

If that person’s income this year drops below $75,000, however, he can get the $1,200 stimulus –but he will have to wait until he files his 2020 return next year.

On the flip side, if someone qualified based on last year’s income goes on to make too much money this year, the IRS says he will not be penalized on his taxes next year.

QUESTION: What if someone is on Social Security or disability or another government program and does not have to file tax returns? Can he get additional money if he has child dependents?

BRENDAN: Yes, but he had better hurry and tell the IRS.

The Treasury Department on Monday set the deadline of this Wednesday for telling the government about dependents.

People on those government programs who do not file taxes should go to the “non-filers” portal on the IRS website to enter that information.

People entering that information will need the full names of themselves, their spouses and their children – plus everyone’s Social Security number; mailing address and the bank account and routing numbers.

The IRS has not said when it plans to send stimulus money to those people, but the fact that it has set the Wednesday deadline is a good indication that the money will go out soon.

People participating in the Supplemental Security Income program will have more time to provide this information, according to the Treasury Department.

QUESTION: Will people ever be able to get through on the phone when they file for unemployment benefits?

BRENDAN: The Alabama Department of Labor on Monday opened a call center. It will take some time for the agency to train people. But officials say they will add 60 additional people to take phone calls.

It’s probably not going to be a magic bullet. There are a lot of people out of work – and more every day.

The state encourages people to file online and use the “Claim Tracker” app to check the status of their unemployment.

QUESTION: How much has the state paid out so far?

BRENDAN: The Department of Labor provided new numbers on Monday – $164.5 million in claims related to COVID-19 to 103,453 people from March 16 to April 18.

Of that amount, most has come from the expanded benefits under the CARES Act – $132.3 million. That is the $600 weekly benefit added on top of the regular state amount.

QUESITON: Some people say they have been locked out of the unemployment system and haven’t been able to file their recertifications. Does that mean they will lose a week of benefits?

BRENDAN: Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor, told FOX10 News that the state is aware of recertification errors and is working to correct them.

If you were not able to recertify last week, don’t worry. The state says it’ll pay you retroactively.

The same goes for people who still haven’t gotten their claims processed.

You will get your first payment in a lump sum with the combined benefits from the weeks you were out of work.

QUESTION: What if you don’t get your stimulus payment and you should have? Or what if get the wrong amount? Is there a way to correct that?

BRENDAN: The government did not set up a mechanism to correct errors. So if you’re entitled to the stimulus but don’t get it, you will have to wait until you file your 2020 tax return next year fix it.

The same goes if you don’t get the right amount – for instance, if the IRS fails to send you $500 for a dependent child.

All that will have to be sorted out next year.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10news.com)