QUESTION: I received by stimulus, but it did not include $500 for my child. What’s going on?

BRENDAN: It probably is because you have a child who is 17 or 18. The Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act set the cutoff of the child tax credit at 16.

That also means college students who are claimed as dependents don’t qualify for any stimulus.

One tax preparer recommends asking your U.S. representative to include them in future legislation. She pointed out someone who just got out of prison and has not worked for years is eligible for $1,200 but college students who have been displaced get nothing.

QUESTION: What about adults who are claimed as dependents? Are they shut out of the stimulus?

BRENDAN: Yes, they are. If you are claimed as a dependent, you are not eligible for the $1,200 stimulus. That might include certain elderly or disabled people with little or no income.

And the people who list them as dependents also cannot get any additional money for them unless it’s a child younger than 17.

QUESTION: I checked the “Get My Payment” site on the Internal Revenue Service website and it says my stimulus has been sent to a bank account I don’t recognize. What’s that about?

BRENDAN: This has been happening to so many people.

Most likely what’s going on is you used tax prepayer to file your taxes and got an advance on your refund or deferred fees until the refund came. In these cases, the tax preparer will set up a temp bank account. The refund gets deposited, the prepare deducts fees and transfers the rest to the client.

But those are temporary accounts that are closed after the refund is processed. So, this stimulus money is getting bounced back to the IRS.

QUESTION: Is there anything people can do if they find themselves in this situation?

BRENDAN: Unfortunately, no. The IRS did not set up any way to correct that error – or any mistake, for that matter.

So, what does it mean?

Well, the IRS has said you will still get your money. But you will have to wait for a check to be mailed. One tax preparer speculated that IRS at some point will give people a chance to provide updated banking information. But the agency has not actually said that.

If you have to wait for a check, it could take weeks.

QUESTION: Are you eligible for a stimulus payment if you are living abroad?

BRENDAN: Yes, as long as you are a U.S. citizen.

Basically, anyone who is eligible to file a Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR is eligible for the stimulus program.

The other rules apply. You have to have a valid Social Security number, and you cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer. It’s a similar deal for immigrants living in the United States.

And you also are eligible if you’re a resident of Puerto Rico or another U.S. territory --- the U.S. Virgin Island, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

If you are a resident of one of those places, your payment be sent by your local tax agency.

QUESTION: If your child has turned 17 this year, will you have to pay back the $500 child credit in the stimulus?

BRENDAN: No, that’s kind of a freebie.

The IRS will look at your 2019 tax return. So, you will get the extra $500 for any child who was 16 at the time.

When you file your 2020 tax return next year, though, you won’t be asked to give that back.

You get a similar break if you just had a baby this year. You won’t get the $500 this year. But you will be able to claim that on your taxes next year.

QUESTION: For people on various government programs who do not file taxes, when will their stimulus checks will arrive?

BRENDAN: The IRS is working with other government agencies to set that up.

People getting Social Security income or money from the federal Railroad Retirement Program will start seeing stimulus money later this month. These are people in these programs who don’t make enough money to file tax returns.

People in the Supplemental Security Income program are going to start getting their stimulus money no later than early next month. It will be automatic. You don’t have to do anything. If you get a regular SSI payment, You will get your $1,200 stimulus the same way.

For people who rely mostly on veterans benefits for their income, the payment schedule has not yet been determined.

If you have minor children, you have until Wednesday at noon to tell the IRS about them in order to get the additional $500 per child. Go to the “non-filers” site on the IRS website to ender that information.

It will be too late to make changes once the government has already sent the money.

QUESTION: People have been complaining they cannot get through to anyone at the IRS. Is there a number they can call?

BRENDAN: Unfortunately, no. Like so many others, IRS employees mostly are working from home. That means the agency has closed its call center.

So, there’s no way to reach anyone if you have a question.

The IRS has stopped processing paper tax returns. It is still doing returns filed electronically, but the focus has been on getting the stimulus money out.

The IRS is accepting mail, but it is not processing any of it. That means if you try to file a form indicating you have moved, it will do no good. If you have moved recently, fill out a change-of-address form at the post office.

