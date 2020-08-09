BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Coroner’s Office identified the second victim killed in a plane crash on July 28.
Officials confirmed that Doris Rhodes died in the crash with her husband Timothy Rhodes. Their small plane went down in thick woods between Loxley and Stapleton.
Weather may have played a factor in the accident. Air traffic control recordings show that Timothy Rhodes was piloting the plane and talked to controllers about nearby storms just seconds before the crash.
The victims were on their way back to their home in northern Alabama after taking off from Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores.
