DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WALA) -- On Friday, law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division arrested a Demopolis city employee and charged her with having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate.
According to a news release from the corrections department, Barbara Blevins, 48, of Forkland, was arrested on five counts of sexual misconduct after the investigation revealed evidence that she was having physical relations with an ADOC inmate. The inmate was assigned to the Camden Community Based Facility working for the City of Demopolis at the time of Blevins arrest.
The ADOC opened this ongoing investigation after an anonymous tip claiming a “potentially inappropriate relationship” between Blevins and the inmate, the ADOC news release states.
Blevins was booked at the Marengo County jail following her arrest. The inmate does not face criminal charges, but ADOC disciplinary action is pending, according to the department.
