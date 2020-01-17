A single mother with two special needs children is spending the first night in her brand new home. It's all made possibly by a church family that inspired a community to come together and build a house from the ground up.
Cottage Hill Baptist Church laying out the welcome mat.
"About five years ago... We wanted to increase this idea of serving others. Create a volunteerism culture in the church and we created something called "Love Where You Live."
The ministry has done countless projects around the Port City and beyond. But the house is their biggest "LWYL" project to date.
They started construction on the home back in April. It also coincides with the church's 75th anniversary.
A lot of blood, sweat, and prayers -- went into this labor of love. Local businesses donating construction materials and church members putting in hundreds of volunteer hours to get it done.
"It went from being a church project -- to becoming a community wide project and that just makes us feel so good," said Floyd.
During construction, the church was also looking for the family who would call it home. The knew they wanted a single mother with at least one special needs child and began interviewing candidates.
"I just told them...If it was for me it was going to be for me. If not -- God has better plans for me," said Nathaly.
"We began praying early on -- God who is that parent??? And it became very clear -- that it was Nathaly," said Pastor Floyd.
A student at the University of South Alabama -- Nathaly has 10 year old twin boys with autism. The church knew she was the one.
Surrounded by church members, volunteers, and business owners who helped make it all happen -- Pastor Floyd and Nathaly cut the ribbon -- welcoming her and her family home.
"I'm just so excited. It's surreal for me because it's just -- I never expected something that big. It's been a huge blessing and something that will help me finish school without worrying about rent -- or where I'm going to move next," said Nathaly.
Now loving where she lives -- Nathaly is also excited about giving back.
"I hope when I am a PA to be able to pay it forward for every blessing I am getting now," said Nathaly.
The house is fully furnished through the generosity of Cottage Hill Baptist members, along with a few local businesses.
