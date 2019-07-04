MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Motorists in West Mobile will be happy to find Cottage Hill Road fully opened ahead of schedule.
The road had been closed east of Japonica Lane since June 17, while city workers labored on a drainage project. It was expected the roadway would be closed at that location for up to a month, but the detour signs have come down and traffic is passing.
