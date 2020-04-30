Another increase in both COVID cases and deaths in Mobile County in 24 hours.
In a 24 hour period from Tuesday night to Wednesday night, there are 50 more cases reported in Mobile County, and seven more deaths.
The Alabama Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon 1057 cases and 53 deaths in Mobile, both highest of any county in the state.
Thursday afternoon, Dr. Rendi Murphree reminded everyone the new "Safer at Home" order only lasts until May 15th.
Instead of things relaxing even more, Murphree said if we don't do what we need to do, the opposite could happen.
Dr. Murphree said, "If it looks like the cases start rising in response to the relaxation, or if people are not adhering to the measures of staying six feet away and limiting the number of shoppers to 50 percent and those sorts of things, then I expect that you might see another sort of restriction of movement, so we may see over the course of the next month or maybe two years, this sort of back and forth. "
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has said Alabama hasn't met the 14 day sustained decline in COVID cases recommended by the White House for full opening.
