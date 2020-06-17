The Rafael Semmes statue may not stay at the History Museum of Mobile, at least if the descendants of the statue's original owners get their way.
A group called Admiral Raphael Semmes Camp#11 Sons of Confederate Veterans has its own wishes for where the monument should be.
Group members say they are the successors to the original owners of the statue.
They are asking the Mobile City Council to return to the statue to them.
A representative from the group is expected to attend next week's city council meeting to make the request.
City Council Member Bess Rich said, "In 1900, it was gifted to the city and their request was to keep it in its current location, but that's not going to happen. And their second request was to take it to private property that they could then preserve it, you know, with their oversight. But not a public building or a public resource."
On Saturday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson ordered the statue moved from a storage facility to the History Museum.
But the state attorney general's office fined the city $25,000 for breaking state law.
One group has started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to pay for the fine.
The group is called White Clergy and Citizens for One Mobile.
