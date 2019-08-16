Are you planning to go to Montgomery on October 7th for that state toll authority meeting on funding the new Mobile River bridge?
How about if the meeting came to you?
That's one of the proposals being talked about.
Governor Kay Ivey called that meeting to hear about possible alternative solutions to the toll cost and moving the project forward.
But there have been some calls now for the meeting to be held in the Mobile area.
Right now the meeting is set for 1:30 pm October 7th in the auditorium at the Alabama State Capitol.
But State Senator Chris Elliott of Baldwin County says the meeting needs to be held in the Mobile area.
And Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood told me he has offered the governor to hold the meeting at the Daphne Civic Center, which has a capacity of about 1000 people.
Thursday night, there was a meeting on tolls in Spanish Fort and dozens of people had to be turned away because of a lack of space.
Those who attended had plenty to say.
Michele Watson, who lives in Baldwin County, said, "It's going to be a big economic hardship, not only to me, but my elderly mother who's on social security."
Dorothy Romane said, "I think economically it's bad for both Mobile County and Baldwin County. I think there's a better way to do it."
Alec Thigpen, who lives in Spanish Fort, said, "It's imperative that people speak up and say what's on their mind and get involved in the political side of this."
It would be natural to expect a big turnout as well for a toll authority meeting held in the Mobile area.
So I contacted Governor Ivey's press office and asked if the governor would be receptive to moving to the meeting to the Mobile area.
The response: not encouraging for those who want the meeting held here.
The statement says, "This is not a state road that only impacts Mobile and Baldwin counties. This is an interstate road which affects every Alabamian. Therefore, it is important to give stakeholders from all areas an opportunity to present at the meeting. The governor looks forward to hearing these proposals on October 7 in our state’s capital. "
So, it appears, if you want to attend the toll authority meeting, go to Montgomery on October 7th.
