MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The City Council on Tuesday postponed consideration of a proposed urban camping ban until March 8.

The council’s Public Safety Committee will take up the ordinance on March 2.

The proposal by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds would make it illegal to camp on city rights of way without a permit. He said he has introduced a number of amendments to try to mollify critics on the council who say it will punish homeless people who have nowhere else to go.

Several speakers at Tuesday’s council meeting echoed those concerns. The Rev. Tonny Algood, pastor of United Methodist Church in Mobile, said the proposal discriminates against people for being poor.

“You’re increasing their likelihood that they will die from being homeless,” he said. “Again, how can we worship a homeless Jesus on Sunday and criminalize homelessness all week long?”

Reynolds acknowledged that the ordinance might result in the arrest of some homeless people, but he told FOX10 News that arrests would not be mandated.

“Keep in mind that our police officers are out responding to these sorts of issues every day and night – right now,” he said. “And the police officer, I would imagine, would first say, ‘Hey, look, you can’t be here. Here are some other services that you should consider, you know, going to’ and offer those up as a resolution rather than just hauling someone to jail. I don't expect that to change. I think they’re going to continue to do that.”