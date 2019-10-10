MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A specially-called City Council meeting was over just as soon as it started.
"There is a lack of a quorum. It takes at least five members to move this great body forward," said City Council Vice President Levon Manzie.
There were not enough council members to take action and approve a new three year deal with Carnival Cruise Line.
Despite no approval, Mayor Sandy Stimpson will sign the ceremonial contract when the Fantasy returns on Monday -- ahead of the council's vote on Tuesday.
"It feels great! This is a big deal for the City of Mobile and the State of Alabama. Just ask the businesses downtown -- the restaurant owners and hotels. We get a big bump from the ship but that really became real apparent when it was dry dock. We didn't have it for a couple of weeks and then they felt the difference of the impact... That we weren't having because it wasn't here," said Mayor Stimpson.
Not present for Thursday afternoon's meeting -- Councilman C.J. Small, who was said to be out sick. Also not there, Council Members Bess Rich and Fred Richardson.
Before the short meeting adjourned Councilman John Williams expressed his concerns.
"I think what we have here -- plain and simple -- is gamesmanship with the business of Mobile. When I tell you I'm going to be there -- I'm going to be there," said Williams. "It's not very often that I can say I am absolutely disappointed and disgusted with the City Council of Mobile as a whole."
Williams outraged over the "no shows" -- says it's time to get to the business of the city -- mainly the 2020 budget which was also on the special agenda.
"Councilman C.J. Small was sick and was ordered to go home... that's what the text I received said. -- I would believe my friend C.J. Small. It is when it comes to the other two that chose to not show up at a late notice -- after many of us had cancelled appointments or arranged for our personal lives to be put on hold," said Williams.
He went on to say: "When we were elected we said we would do our absolute best -- in plain language we would do our absolute best to do what we were elected to do... And today we didn't do that. I don't know what their problem is ... Certainly it is not the cruise ship. That's great news -- and sometimes we have bad news, and in this case if it was about the budget -- then lets come in and say we have serious issues but we shouldn't just continue to drag on... With issues that we never plan to resolve."
This latest delay comes three to four weeks after the council was required to pass it.
"We have submitted a budget and it is now in their hands at this point," said Mayor Stimpson.
It will all be taken up at Tuesday's regular meeting.
Meanwhile, we reached out to Council Members Small, Rich, and Richardson -- but have yet to hear back.
