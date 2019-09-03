At an emergency meeting of the Mobile County Commission this morning, Commissioners voted to declare an emergency resolution and approved a $678,974 contract with Willow Products, Inc. to replace cell door locks at Metro Jail.
The emergency was necessitated after inmates being held for the U.S. Marshal Service at Metro Jail learned how to disable the existing locks. Those inmates have been removed from Metro Jail and are being housed in jails in neighboring counties. They will remain there until the situation is resolved.
Since 2008, the Mobile County Commission has dedicated more than $1.6 million to the upgrading and maintenance of doors and locks at the Metro Jail. This includes $691,000 in annual maintenance, $976,000 in door and lock improvements (Phases 1 and 2). Phase 3 was originally funded at $500,000 and has been expedited with today’s contract. The County Commission has also earmarked an additional $15 million in capital improvement funding for jail expansion and renovations.
The contract approved today gives Willow 300 days to manufacture and install 330 locks. Work will be performed in one wedge of the jail at a time. Willow, Inc. is based in Decatur, Alabama.
