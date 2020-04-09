There's a new move to try to help owners and employees of small businesses in Mobile being hurt by COVID-19.
The Mobile County Commission made a push Thursday morning to give grants to small businesses affected by the virus.
But first, they have to get the attorney general's office to say its legal.
And Marshall has already said, unless the grants serve a public purpose, they're unconstitutional.
But many businesses in Mobile are either closed, or cutting back on their number of employees.
Restaurants are having to do take out or deliver.
County Commissioner Connie Hudson announced at the commission meeting that she sent a letter to Marshall's office asking him to re-evaluate his opinion.
She said grants or loans would serve a public purpose by providing gap funding to keep hundreds of businesses from shutting down for good.
Hudson said, "The government closed these businesses, and, until they're allowed by the government to reopen, they're struggling, they're suffering. Some of them may never reopen. This may be permanent closure."
A spokesperson there said the office will be replying to Hudson by letter
