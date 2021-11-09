ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Two teenagers are charged with killing a couple in Escambia County.

Investigators said the victims were found in a vehicle at Stonewall Drive and Waycross Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The male and female were dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Hunter Patrick Carroll, 15, and Nathan Douglas Brown, 18, were arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.