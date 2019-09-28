BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- People from across the Gulf Coast gathered in Bay Minette Saturday to show their support for the family of a child fighting leukemia.
The "Courage for Cullen" event raised money to help pay for the four-year-old's upcoming treatments.
Cullen's mother, Jessica McKinney, said, "Cullen started off with a small cough and his skin tone changed. We took him to the doctor and they took a simple blood test, a prick on the finger, and it came back that his white and red blood cell count was low."
If you would like to help Cullen's family, their church is accepting donations. You can call Robertsdale United at 251-947-4602 to donate.
