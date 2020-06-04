The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has generated protests but also discussion here in Mobile.
Thursday, the University of South Alabama held a webinar meeting called, "Courageous Conversation: Let's Talk about America and George Floyd."
The meeting was sponsored by The University Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Speakers talked about subjects like why this issue is important to the school's students.
Dr. Paul Frazier, the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the University of South Alabama, said, "I look at the instances that are highlighted and I think about so many more than weren't caught on video and so many lives that were lost, and I think about how it has affected our history, as a people, how it has affected our future as we try to educate young people and we try to have them make sense of it and have them understand their role."
More than 400 people signed into the webinar.
